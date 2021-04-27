HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Akouos stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. Akouos has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Akouos by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,995,000 after buying an additional 174,279 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Akouos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,577,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 231,517 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 870,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Akouos by 2,558.3% in the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 398,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 383,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

