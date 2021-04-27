Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

ACRS opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,206,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

