HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 338.45% from the company’s current price.

ARAV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Get Aravive alerts:

NASDAQ ARAV traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 4,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,794. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. Aravive has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.20.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Aravive by 1,213.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aravive during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.