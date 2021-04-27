HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CMO Jonathan B. Perlin Sells 37,305 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan B. Perlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $7,674,544.90.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.96. 1,802,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,560. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $205.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,758,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

