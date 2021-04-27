HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CMO Sells $7,674,544.90 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $7,674,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan B. Perlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15.

NYSE:HCA traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.96. 1,802,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $205.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.54 and a 200 day moving average of $166.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after acquiring an additional 103,164 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

