H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.