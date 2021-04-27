Head to Head Analysis: Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Grupo Supervielle pays out 3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

3.3% of Grupo Supervielle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Supervielle $619.48 million 0.27 -$44.54 million $0.79 2.35 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group $31.91 billion 2.00 $4.19 billion $1.98 11.34

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle. Grupo Supervielle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grupo Supervielle and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Supervielle 1 0 0 0 1.00 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Supervielle 4.77% 16.97% 2.35% Australia and New Zealand Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group beats Grupo Supervielle on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees. The company provides foreign trade finance and cash management; advisory services; treasury services include operations with government securities of the Group, syndicated loans, and financial lease; insurance products primarily personal accidents insurance, protected bag insurance, life insurance, and integral insurance policies for entrepreneurs and SMEs; and asset management and other services, as well as operates as an online broker. It operates through a network of 316 access points, including 185 bank branches, 13 banking payment and collection centers, 79 CCF sales points, 34 consumer financing branches and other sale points, 5 Mila's customer support offices, and 393 car dealers, as well as 536 ATMs, 217 self-service terminals, and 202 cash dispensers. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services. It also provides asset financing for medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups. The company's Institutional division offers documentary trade, supply chain and commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing services; loan syndication, loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, and debt capital markets. It serves governments, and global institutional and corporate customers. The company's New Zealand division provides banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers through its Internet and app-based digital solutions, network of branches, mortgage specialists, relationship managers, and contact centers; and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions for medium to large enterprises, agricultural business segments, and government and government-related entities. Its Pacific division offers various products and services that include retail products, and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions. This division serves retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

