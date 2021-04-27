HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.16

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.16 and last traded at $39.16, with a volume of 73 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. HeadHunter Group’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

