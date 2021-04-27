Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. 20,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 14,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several brokerages have commented on CDDRF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from $3.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

