Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,564,000 after acquiring an additional 242,796 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after buying an additional 3,214,671 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

