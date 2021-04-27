Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.