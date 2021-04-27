HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Trading 6.5% Higher

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)’s share price rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 2,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 120,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $752.13 million, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 467.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after buying an additional 553,493 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 235,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

