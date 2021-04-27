HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.13 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.43. 205,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,503. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.74 million, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

HSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.