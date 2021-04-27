Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

