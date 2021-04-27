Hedera Hashgraph Achieves Market Cap of $2.45 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $2.45 billion and approximately $363.05 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00071035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.99 or 0.00331232 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,084,618,802 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

