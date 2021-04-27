HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $1.53

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $532.93 million and approximately $191,933.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00002781 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004208 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003706 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00041027 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001224 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002601 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00019496 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

