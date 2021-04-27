Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.59 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSII. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.39. 464,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,165. The company has a market cap of $807.19 million, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.