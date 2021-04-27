Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HSII. Barrington Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,003. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $811.87 million, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $225,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 472.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

