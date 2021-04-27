Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Truist

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.45. 16,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,003. The company has a market cap of $808.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $39.57.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

