Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HSII. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded up $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,003. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $39.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.36 million, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

