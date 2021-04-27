Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) PT Raised to $50.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HSII traded up $3.72 on Tuesday, reaching $41.45. 16,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,003. The stock has a market cap of $808.36 million, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $39.57.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,219,000 after purchasing an additional 250,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 613,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 235,266 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

