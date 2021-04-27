Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $45.30 and last traded at $44.39, with a volume of 1645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.

The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 472.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $854.38 million, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

