Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $883.44 million, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $39.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSII. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

