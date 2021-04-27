Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post sales of $496.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $501.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $491.83 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $442.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $226.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $145.74 and a 52 week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

