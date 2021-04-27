Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.90 million.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. 3,410,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,773. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.