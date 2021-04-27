Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Down 5.3%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.28. 24,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,202,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $646.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 973,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 535,863 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 531,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,377,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

