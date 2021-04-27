HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €66.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.75 ($63.24).

Shares of HLE stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €45.77 ($53.85). The company had a trading volume of 79,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a one year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of -12.41.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

