Hellenic Coin (HNC) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $233.80 million and approximately $324,057.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $3.34 or 0.00006082 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.72 or 0.00468739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000944 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

