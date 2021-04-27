HelloFresh (HFG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HelloFresh (ETR: HFG):

4/27/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – HelloFresh had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/19/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – HelloFresh had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/3/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €96.40 ($113.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HFG traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €69.44 ($81.69). 619,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. HelloFresh SE has a 12-month low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a 12-month high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.34.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

