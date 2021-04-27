Helmet.insure (HELMET) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.43 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00003924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $63.61 million and $1.43 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00062365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00277032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.53 or 0.01046367 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00027048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.90 or 0.00706414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,162.53 or 0.99943229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,367,114 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

