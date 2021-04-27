HempCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,516.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $8,516.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,921.18 or 0.99877504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00043321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.00137682 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000981 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001804 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,655,119 coins and its circulating supply is 261,519,969 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

