Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $10.37 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 3.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.01 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $344.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

