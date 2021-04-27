Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €90.00 ($105.88) and traded as high as €97.56 ($114.78). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €96.26 ($113.25), with a volume of 447,490 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEN3 shares. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.07 ($115.37).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €94.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €90.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.