Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HLF opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $617,158.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President John Desimone sold 7,569 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $423,864.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,836. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

