Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.23

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 23587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

HTGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.84.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.78%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.