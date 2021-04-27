Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HTGC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

HTGC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. 32,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

