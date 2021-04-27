Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 3,271 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.30.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,575,489 shares of company stock worth $446,691,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.37. 155,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,962,932. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.56 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

