Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 4,520 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $22,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.61. 166,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.