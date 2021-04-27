Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 441.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 22,841 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

APD stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.52. 1,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,894. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.51 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

