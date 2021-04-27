Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 1,486 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after buying an additional 150,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.95. 35,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,523,394. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.55 and a 1-year high of $232.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

