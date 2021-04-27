Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

CSCO stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.37. 111,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,378,721. The stock has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

