Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.04. 27,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,509. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The firm has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

