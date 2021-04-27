Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 14.1% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 108,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.07. 10,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,750. The company has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.91. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

