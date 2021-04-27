Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.14% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $28,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $358.54. 719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $358.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.42.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

