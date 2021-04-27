Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after acquiring an additional 295,642 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,106,385,000 after buying an additional 207,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

UNH traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.42. 8,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $401.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.79. The firm has a market cap of $371.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

