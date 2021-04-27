Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,732 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.6% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 124.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,611,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $236.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

