Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.6% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.89. The stock had a trading volume of 149,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $208.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

