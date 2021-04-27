Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $10.83 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $372.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,654. The company has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.74. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

