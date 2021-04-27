Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $11.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.48. 4,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,974. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $234.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

