Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $15.92 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,336,266. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,501 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,580. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

